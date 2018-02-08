Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock
Residents of Ledig near Sun City have complained about raw sewage spilling onto a major road and into the local stream which is a water source for their cattle.
JOHANNESBURG - As farmers across the country grapple with the water crisis, there are concerns about the loss of livestock in a North West village, due to water contaminated by a leaking sewage system from a local hospital.
Residents of Ledig near Sun City have complained about raw sewage spilling onto a major road and into the local stream which is a water source for their cattle.
Occasionally interrupted by the unpleasant whiff of raw sewage, a young herdsman tells of how he has witnessed cows die after drinking from the local stream.
“It looks better now, but in winter you see the cows suffering after drinking from here. In a week, at least five cows die.”
Itumeleng Khathiwa, a representative of the tribal council agrees.
Khathiwa adds that hospital management has failed to take responsibility.
“I have tried, unsuccessfully, to get someone from the hospital to speak to me.”
The hospital has been without a permanent CEO for four years.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
