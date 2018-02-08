Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock

Residents of Ledig near Sun City have complained about raw sewage spilling onto a major road and into the local stream which is a water source for their cattle.

The Moses Kotane Hospital’s sewage treatment plant near a local stream in Ledig, North West. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
The Moses Kotane Hospital’s sewage treatment plant near a local stream in Ledig, North West. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - As farmers across the country grapple with the water crisis, there are concerns about the loss of livestock in a North West village, due to water contaminated by a leaking sewage system from a local hospital.

Residents of Ledig near Sun City have complained about raw sewage spilling onto a major road and into the local stream which is a water source for their cattle.

Occasionally interrupted by the unpleasant whiff of raw sewage, a young herdsman tells of how he has witnessed cows die after drinking from the local stream.

“It looks better now, but in winter you see the cows suffering after drinking from here. In a week, at least five cows die.”

Itumeleng Khathiwa, a representative of the tribal council agrees.

Khathiwa adds that hospital management has failed to take responsibility.

“I have tried, unsuccessfully, to get someone from the hospital to speak to me.”

The hospital has been without a permanent CEO for four years.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA