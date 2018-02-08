Lawyers push for Mark Lifman be released from custody
Lifman was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for controversial Cape Town businessman Mark Lifman are trying to push for him to be released from custody on Thursday.
He remains at the Mfuleni police holding cells as his lawyers scramble to have him released.
His attorney William Booth is currently at the Bellville Magistrates Court.
The investigating officer has since brought the police docket to court and it's unclear whether Lifman has been charged at this stage.
The case is related to an incident at an auction in Parow in March last year, during which Lifman allegedly intimidated another suspected underworld boss by pointing a gun at him.
At the event, suspected nightclub security figure Nafiz Modack and a group of people arrived at the auction and an altercation ensued.
Booth says the complaint was lodged last month by Modack who's believed to be part of a group that has taken over security at nightclubs and restaurants in Cape Town from a faction headed by Lifman.
A bail application against Modack and four others continues next week as they face charges of extortion.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
