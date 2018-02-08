Ipid ‘tying up loose ends’ for Phahlane, co-accused trial

Khomotso Phahlane, his wife Beauty, and car dealer Durandt Snyman have been accused of fraud and corruption worth R900,000.

PRETORIA - Police watchdog Ipid says it’s ready to proceed with the trial of former Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and two co-accused.

Phahlane, his wife Beauty, and car dealer Durandt Snyman appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crime Court on Thursday morning.

The three accused were granted bail of R10,000 each.

The court has postponed the case for a month to allow the State to disclose the docket to the defence team.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says the docket is almost complete.

“The bulk of the investigation has been finalised. We’re tying up loose ends now and we’ll be ready to proceed in March.”

Dlamini says more suspects may still be arrested.

Meanwhile, the South African Policing Union (Sapu) says Phahlane now has an opportunity to clear his name.

Sapu says the court is the appropriate platform for him to clear his name as opposed to the media charm offensive they say he was using.

The union says the charges he is facing are serious and has been demoralising for police members.

Phahlane told the court he intends pleading not guilty to the charges and further rejected that he conducted himself in the unlawful manner as set out in the charge sheet.

