Ipid investigates death of FS protester allegedly shot by police

Residents of the Sekoto Village blocked roads and clashed with police on Wednesday during a protest calling for the resignation of mayor Vusi Tshabalala.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a protester who was allegedly shot by a police officer in the Free State.

Residents of the Sekoto Village blocked roads and clashed with police on Wednesday during a protest calling for the resignation of local mayor Vusi Tshabalala.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said: “But for controlling the crowds, they use rubber bullets. So in the process, while they were dispersing the crowd, there was this allegation that someone lost life and he was shot in the stomach.”

However, Ipid's Moses Dlamini says the report they received states that the protester was shot by police.

“The report is basically that a protestor was shot by the police during a protest. The investigation will, in fact, shed light as on what happened.”

No one has been arrested as investigations continue.