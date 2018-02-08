Inside the Life Esidimeni compensation agreement
Compensation will be provided to each of the victims' families both in terms of common law claims and constitutional claims.
JOHANNESBURG - The state in the Life Esidimeni Arbitration Hearings has reached an agreement with the families of the psychiatric patients who died with regards to compensation for common law claims.
The Life Esidimeni project, which was embarked upon by the Gauteng Health Department in 2016, infringed upon the rights of mentally ill patients.
This was proven after an investigation by Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, who found that all 27 NGOs where patients were transferred to, were operating unlawfully. Malegapuru also found that patients died from hunger and dehydration - violating two important human rights.
Deputy director of mental health services in Gauteng, Hannah Jacobus, confirmed during her testimony in January that she issued licenses to NGOs without following legal processes.
1,700 patients were moved from Esidimeni facilities - 144 of them died, and 55 are still missing.
Common law is the system of law based on a judge’s decision and on custom rather than on written laws.
On Thursday it was announced that the state had reached an agreement with the families of the psychiatric patients who died to compensate them R200,000 each for common law claims.
In this instance, retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who was appointed the arbitrator, will make the final decision on exactly how much each family should be awarded.
Lawyers are still arguing how much they think their clients should be awarded for constitutional damages.
After legal arguments conclude on Friday, Moseneke will have 30 days to apply his mind, and decide on how much should be awarded to the families of those who died and those who survived the tragedy.
For constitutional claims, lawyers are expected to rely on the following evidence before the arbitration:
the testimony from NGO owners who confirmed that government was not helpful and did not subsidise them for the patients’ food;
testimony from experts (doctors, clinicians and psychologists) who said the project was a constitutional infringement on the part of government;
testimony from Professor Malegapuru Makgoba on the illegality of the NGOs and the terrible circumstances in which the patients died;
testimony from Finance MEC Barbara Creecy contradicting the financial constraints given by government as the reason for terminating the contract with the Life Esidimeni group;
testimony from families, who recounted horrific stories about the conditions at NGOs and the conditions in which they found the bodies of their loved ones;
autopsy reports showing the final days of some of the patients; and
legal cases filed in the Pretoria High Court by civil society and psychiatry organisations in 2015, attempting to halt the transfer project.
