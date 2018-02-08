Imizamo Yethu residents grow impatient amid City of CT political battles
Nearly one year following one of the biggest shack fires in Cape Town, Imizamo Yethu residents are still in limbo.
CAPE TOWN - An Imizamo Yethu community leader says residents are concerned the current political climate in the City of Cape Town could hamper the process to develop the area.
The City is in the process of reblocking a large section of the township that was damaged by a massive shack fire in March.
Four people died and thousands were left homeless.
From the archives: WATCH: After the fire: Imizamo Yethu residents rebuild their lives
This process, which will see new walkways and roads being constructed, has been marred by delays in tender processes, violent protests by disgruntled residents and court battles.
About 360 affected families have been placed in corrugated iron shacks in two temporary relocation areas in the township until the reblocking is completed.
The rest of the residents have either moved elsewhere or have illegally set up their shacks in the area where the reblocking is taking place.
Community leader Lungisa Bezile says they still haven't received exact timelines.
He adds leaders and residents in the area are concerned that current political battles within the city might affect the process.
“People are becoming impatient due to the developments in the City of Cape Town. The reblocking we pushed for also seems to be dragging.”
A ward councillor has vowed the process will definitely continue regardless of the political issues.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Magashule: 2018 will be year of unity for ANC
-
[WATCH] Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock
-
Lawyers push for Mark Lifman be released from custody
-
Arno Lamoer changes plea to guilty for corruption
-
Opposition parties discuss national shutdown over Zuma
-
Ubuntu Awards postponed amid Zuma exit talks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.