Gautrain probes employee's death following crash incident

It is understood that the man was driving a rescue vehicle that was sent to pull the locomotive back to the depot when his vehicle collided with the train on Wednesday.

FILE: A Gautrain coach parked at the Midrand Depot. Picture: EWN
FILE: A Gautrain coach parked at the Midrand Depot. Picture: EWN
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain says that it has launched an investigation into the death of one of its employees who was killed while trying to attend to a broken down train.

It is understood that the man was driving a rescue vehicle that was sent to pull the locomotive back to the depot when his vehicle collided with the train on Wednesday.

He died on the scene and two others were injured.

Gautrain's Barbara Jensen: "There were investigations on site yesterday, the Railway Safety Regulator was there, ther will be internal investigatiosn, there will be external investigations, so yesterday was immediate crisis investigations."

