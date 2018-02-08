Gautrain probes employee's death following crash incident
It is understood that the man was driving a rescue vehicle that was sent to pull the locomotive back to the depot when his vehicle collided with the train on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain says that it has launched an investigation into the death of one of its employees who was killed while trying to attend to a broken down train.
He died on the scene and two others were injured.
Gautrain's Barbara Jensen: "There were investigations on site yesterday, the Railway Safety Regulator was there, ther will be internal investigatiosn, there will be external investigations, so yesterday was immediate crisis investigations."
