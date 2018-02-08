Former top cop Phahlane to appear in court on fraud, corruption charges

Phahlane is accused of taking kickbacks in order to secure tenders for police suppliers.

PRETORIA - Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his wife and a car dealer are expected to make their first court appearance on charges of fraud and corruption on Thursday.

The lieutenant-general, Brigadier Beauty Phahlane and Durand Snyman are due to appear in the Specialized Commercial Crimes Court.

Phahlane, his wife and Snyman are expected to first present themselves to police watchdog Ipid before being taken to court for their first appearance.

Both Phahlane and his wife received cars from Snyman, which the former acting national police commissioner claimed were sponsored vehicles.

However, it’s alleged that the cars constituted gratification for securing tenders for a police forensics supplier.

It emerged last year that Ipid had discovered money flows between Durand and businessman Keith Keating, whose company has tenders worth billions with the police.

It is unclear when Keating will be appear in court.