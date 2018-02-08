Popular Topics
Foreign investors back govt to overcome drought

The British Prime Minister’s trade envoy, Andrew Selous, says they will continue to invest in the Western Cape, which is currently experiencing its worse drought in more than a decade.

FILE: The Theewaterskloof Dam in the Western Cape. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: The Theewaterskloof Dam in the Western Cape. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Foreign investors are confident that government will overcome the current drought crisis.

The British Prime Minister’s trade envoy, Andrew Selous, says they will continue to invest in the Western Cape, which is currently experiencing its worse drought in more than a decade.

"We know that you are strong entrepreneurial people. We know that you have gone through problems in the past. We have every confidence that you will get through this one as well.”

Selous added that many other countries are going through the same drought crises, due to climate change.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des Van Rooyen says work is on track to enable him to declare the drought a national disaster by next month.

Three provinces, the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, have already declared provincial disasters as dams dry up.

“Consultations are in the final stages to prepare information of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team to consider mandating myself to declare a national state of disaster. We’re hoping this will be finalised by March,” the minister said at a meeting of Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee on Wednesday.

The dam storage levels for Cape Town is currently at 25.2%, down 0.8% from last week.

Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.

