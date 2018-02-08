Foreign investors back govt to overcome drought
The British Prime Minister’s trade envoy, Andrew Selous, says they will continue to invest in the Western Cape, which is currently experiencing its worse drought in more than a decade.
CAPE TOWN - Foreign investors are confident that government will overcome the current drought crisis.
The British Prime Minister’s trade envoy, Andrew Selous, says they will continue to invest in the Western Cape, which is currently experiencing its worse drought in more than a decade.
"We know that you are strong entrepreneurial people. We know that you have gone through problems in the past. We have every confidence that you will get through this one as well.”
Selous added that many other countries are going through the same drought crises, due to climate change.
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des Van Rooyen says work is on track to enable him to declare the drought a national disaster by next month.
Three provinces, the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, have already declared provincial disasters as dams dry up.
“Consultations are in the final stages to prepare information of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team to consider mandating myself to declare a national state of disaster. We’re hoping this will be finalised by March,” the minister said at a meeting of Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee on Wednesday.
The dam storage levels for Cape Town is currently at 25.2%, down 0.8% from last week.
Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.
More in Local
-
Magashule: 2018 will be year of unity for ANC
-
[WATCH] Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock
-
Lawyers push for Mark Lifman be released from custody
-
Arno Lamoer changes plea to guilty for corruption
-
Opposition parties discuss national shutdown over Zuma
-
Ubuntu Awards postponed amid Zuma exit talks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.