Faith Muthambi faces probe over abuse of office claims

The DA has written to the Public Service Commission about the allegations that Muthambi has expanded her private office to 40 people and wastes money on food and drivers.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Service Commission is investigating possible abuse of the office of the Public Service and Administration Department by its Minister Faith Muthambi.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to the commission, asking it to investigate allegations that Muthambi has expanded her private office to 40 people.

The ministerial handbook only allows 10 appointees in the minister's private office.

The DA claims Muthambi has used her ministry to employ the politically connected and has spent money, meant to create a more accessible public service, on food, drivers and administrative assistance.

Commissioner Tholumuzi Luthuli is leading the investigation and says they are in the process of putting a team together.

“The allegations are related to what they say. They’ve alleged that she’s got a bloated private office.”

However, Muthambi's spokesperson Joe Makhafola says these are recycled allegations by the DA and he's refuted all the claims.

At the same time, Muthambi has welcomed the investigation into allegations that she's abused her office.

In a statement released on Thursday, the minister says the allegations are spurious and without substance.

Commissioner Luthuli says there is no telling when the investigation will be completed at this stage.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)