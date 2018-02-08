Denosa: Sibanye-Stillwater mine deaths should serve as wakeup call
The two miners became trapped during a rockfall, apparently caused by a nearby seismic event.
JOHANNESBURG - There are calls on Thursday morning for operations at all Sibanye-Stillwater mines to be temporarily suspended until health and safety concerns there are relooked.
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says that the deaths of two miners at Sibanye’s Kloof mine on the West Rand should serve as a wakeup call for the Mineral Resources Department to deal with the carelessness of mining companies.
The two miners became trapped during a rockfall, apparently caused by a nearby seismic event.
On Wednesday’s incident was the second rescue operation for the mining company in just one week.
On Friday, over 1,000 miners were freed from its Beatrix mine near Welkom.
Denosa’s Sibongiseni Delihlazo says the safety of workers at mines should be non-negotiable.
“You can’t risk their [mineworkers] lives just because you prioritise profit over their livelihood. That cannot be tolerated, and that’s why we’re in solidarity with NUM to ensure that the interest of workers is secured.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Magashule: 2018 will be year of unity for ANC
-
[WATCH] Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock
-
Lawyers push for Mark Lifman be released from custody
-
Arno Lamoer changes plea to guilty for corruption
-
Opposition parties discuss national shutdown over Zuma
-
Ubuntu Awards postponed amid Zuma exit talks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.