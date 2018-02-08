Denosa: Sibanye-Stillwater mine deaths should serve as wakeup call

The two miners became trapped during a rockfall, apparently caused by a nearby seismic event.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls on Thursday morning for operations at all Sibanye-Stillwater mines to be temporarily suspended until health and safety concerns there are relooked.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says that the deaths of two miners at Sibanye’s Kloof mine on the West Rand should serve as a wakeup call for the Mineral Resources Department to deal with the carelessness of mining companies.

The two miners became trapped during a rockfall, apparently caused by a nearby seismic event.

On Wednesday’s incident was the second rescue operation for the mining company in just one week.

On Friday, over 1,000 miners were freed from its Beatrix mine near Welkom.

Denosa’s Sibongiseni Delihlazo says the safety of workers at mines should be non-negotiable.

“You can’t risk their [mineworkers] lives just because you prioritise profit over their livelihood. That cannot be tolerated, and that’s why we’re in solidarity with NUM to ensure that the interest of workers is secured.”

