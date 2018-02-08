CT firefighters battle Kammanassie blaze

Eden District Municipality spokesperson Herman Pieters says one person is seriously injured.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the George area are currently battling a blaze in Kammanassie.

They are being assisted by two helicopters.

“One person was seriously injured with burns on his face and hands. This person works for Working on Fire; a truck belonging to Working on Fire has also been lost.”