CT firefighters battle Kammanassie blaze

Eden District Municipality spokesperson Herman Pieters says one person is seriously injured.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the George area are currently battling a blaze in Kammanassie.
They are being assisted by two helicopters.
“One person was seriously injured with burns on his face and hands. This person works for Working on Fire; a truck belonging to Working on Fire has also been lost.”
