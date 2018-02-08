CT extortion case: Modack accused of planning death threats

Investigating officer Charl Kinnear says they’ve received reliable information that hits have been ordered on his life.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town magistrates court has heard evidence suggesting a possible murder plot, targeting the investigation and prosecution team probing a security racket in the city.

This emerged during the bail application of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, and three others.

The men were arrested in December on charges of extortion and intimidation.

It’s believed they are part of a group that has forcibly taken control of security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants.

Investigating officer Charl Kinnear says they’ve received reliable information that hits have been ordered on his life, as well as the life of the prosecutor who’s handling the case and two other Cape Town police officers who’re involved with the investigation.

Kinnear says they’ve learnt suspected underworld kingpin Modack is allegedly behind these threats.

The investigating officer told the court the matter has been escalated to the national police commissioner, while the head of detectives and crime intelligence is also looking into it.

Kinnear claims Modack has been in contact with prisoners to arrange these death threats on the outside.

He says this forms part of the police investigation.

Modack’s lawyer told the court his client disputes these claims and says it’s fake information, questioning why he’d have such threats made in the middle of the bail application.

