CT extortion case: Modack accused of planning death threats
Investigating officer Charl Kinnear says they’ve received reliable information that hits have been ordered on his life.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town magistrates court has heard evidence suggesting a possible murder plot, targeting the investigation and prosecution team probing a security racket in the city.
This emerged during the bail application of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, and three others.
The men were arrested in December on charges of extortion and intimidation.
It’s believed they are part of a group that has forcibly taken control of security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants.
Investigating officer Charl Kinnear says they’ve received reliable information that hits have been ordered on his life, as well as the life of the prosecutor who’s handling the case and two other Cape Town police officers who’re involved with the investigation.
Kinnear says they’ve learnt suspected underworld kingpin Modack is allegedly behind these threats.
The investigating officer told the court the matter has been escalated to the national police commissioner, while the head of detectives and crime intelligence is also looking into it.
Kinnear claims Modack has been in contact with prisoners to arrange these death threats on the outside.
He says this forms part of the police investigation.
Modack’s lawyer told the court his client disputes these claims and says it’s fake information, questioning why he’d have such threats made in the middle of the bail application.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock
-
Lawyers push for Mark Lifman be released from custody
-
Arno Lamoer changes plea to guilty for corruption
-
Opposition parties discuss national shutdown over Zuma
-
Ubuntu Awards postponed amid Zuma exit talks
-
Imizamo Yethu residents grow impatient amid City of CT political battles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.