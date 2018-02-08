CT consumers generally don’t care about nutritional information – study
Researcher Dr Nelene Koen says of the 960 literate adult consumers who were studied, just over one third said they frequently or always read nutrition information on food labels.
CAPE TOWN - According to a Stellenbosch University study, Cape Town consumers generally don't care about nutritional information on food labels.
The study, conducted by a researcher in the medicine and health sciences faculty, analysed Capetonians’ food purchasing behaviour.
It also found consumers preferred simple, clear health endorsement logos for products that are healthier choices.
Researcher Dr Nelene Koen says of the 960 literate adult consumers who were studied, just over one third said they frequently or always read nutrition information on food labels.
“The majority of consumers shave said that they don’t read nutrition information, they only focus on prices. Many consumers also said that they are interested in nutrition information but that they actually struggle to understand. Other factors that played a role was lack of time or other influences such as brand loyalty.”
Koen says nutrition labelling is important as it can tackle nationwide problems like non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer.
“We know that in SA we have a major problem with people being overweight or obese or having high blood pressure or suffering from an NCD [non-communicable disease] so this is a relatively easy way to educate consumers to make healthy food choices.”
More in Lifestyle
-
'Black Panther fashion pays tribute to Africa'
-
Queen Elizabeth honours SA woman with Commonwealth Point of Light Award
-
Diddy 'proud' of Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl show
-
Salma Hayek was ashamed by Weinstein advances
-
Brad Pitt unharmed after three-car pile up
-
Australian burger chain settles dispute with ‘Crocodile Dundee’ actor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.