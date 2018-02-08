Controversial CT businessman Mark Lifman arrested

He was arrested at Cape Town Airport yesterday afternoon as he arrived back from an overseas trip.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman is behind bars after being arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday.

But his lawyer William Booth says that the arrest was illegal as there was no warrest issued.

The case is related to an altercation at an auction in Parow in March last year during which Lifman allegedly pointed a gun.

Lifman was arrested on charges of alleged intimidation and pointing a firearm relating to an incident in March last year but the case was only opened in January this year.

Booth says that the arrest is illegal as there was no warrant. He says that the case was opened by nightclub security figure Nafiz Modack in January, while Modack was himself behind bars for alleged extortion.

In his bail application, Modack has accused the police of working with Lifman to build the case against him and his associates.

Lifman is being held in Mfuleni but will appear in court in Parow.