Cold front approaching WC likely to be short-lived, says forecaster

Forecasters predict an 80% chance of rain over the Cape metro, Overberg and the Cape Winelands regions.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The cold front that is expected to make landfall in parts of the Western Cape by Friday evening is likely to be short-lived.

Cape Town is trying to avoid Day Zero in May when the taps are expected to run dry.

Forecasters predict an 80% chance of rain over the Cape metro, the Overberg and the Cape Winelands regions.

However, forecaster Michael Barnes says that grey clouds are expected to be all cleared-up by Saturday afternoon.

“There’s a good chance of some rainfall, with about 10mm for the general areas and 20mm for high-lying areas of the south-western Cape.”

The dam storage levels for Cape Town is currently at 25.2%, down 0.8% from last week.

Level 6B restrictions came into effect on 1 February, along with punitive tariffs for water guzzlers.

Forecast drawdown from dams in the coming months as Cape Town faces a water crisis.

Meanwhile, in Vredendal, Level 4 water restrictions are in place to curb excessive water use.

If level 5 water restrictions are implemented, households will be capped at 20 kilolitres per month.

Officials project that water for the town of 71,000 residents might run out by the end of this year, as dam levels are at 14%.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

