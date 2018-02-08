Popular Topics
Charred remains found in car in a Limpopo village

It's understood a passer-by made the grim discovery on Tuesday after stumbling on what remained of the torched white Toyota double cab.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have opened an inquest docket after the charred remains of an unknown person were found inside a burnt car at Christina village, ga-Maraba.

It's understood a passer-by made the grim discovery on Tuesday after stumbling on what remained of the torched white Toyota double cab.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle may have been driven off the road, into the bush and then set alight with the deceased still inside.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but police investigations are continuing.

“The vehicle seemed to be white in colour. Anybody with information is urged to contact the police.”

