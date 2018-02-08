Cape Town TV hit by robbers

Former British banker denied new trial in HK double murder case
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town TV has been robbed of all its cameras earlier on Thursday morning.
Station manager Karen Thorn says four armed suspects entered their TV studios at 11:30 am and stole their brand new cameras that were donated to the community station.
“They went straight into our studios and locked the gate behind them. They instructed all our studio crew to get down on the floor, stole everyone’s cellphones and took the cameras from the tripods. They were in there for 20 minutes. They were abusive and violent. They also hit and punched people.”
