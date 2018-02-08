Business as usual for KZN ANC as convenor faces theft, graft charges
Mike Mabuyakhulu appeared in the Special Commercial Crimes Court no Wednesday along with five other co-accused.
DURBAN - The interim African National Congress (ANC) structure in KwaZulu-Natal says that its work will continue as usual as its convenor faces charges of theft, money laundering, corruption and fraud.
Mike Mabuyakhulu appeared in the Special Commercial Crimes Court no Wednesday along with five other co-accused.
The case relates to the use of R28 million by the Economic Development Department for the North Sea Jazz Festival which had been cancelled.
Mabuyakhulu was the MEC for that provincial department and is accused of unduly benefitting from the stolen funds.
The ANC’s interim structure in KZN says it believes in the principle of innocent until proven guilty and believes the rights of the accused must be fully observed.
This comes against the backdrop of pro-Senzo Mchunu supporters describing the charges levelled against Mabuyakhulu as being politically motivated.
Mabuyakhulu is also tipped to contest Sihle Zikalala for the position of chairperson during the elective conference which should be held by April.
But as speculation of political motives swirl, the Hawks in KZN have distanced themselves from what they call hearsay.
Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo: "Allegations are allegations. If someones comes and complains to the Hawks or allegations of crime are brought the attention of the Hawks, we will investigate without any fear or favour."
Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused are back in court on 6 April.
