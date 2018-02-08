Arno Lamoer changes plea to guilty for corruption
Lamoer changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in the Western Cape High Court today.
CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoe r has pleaded guilty on a charge of corruption.
Lamoer changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
He's on trial, along with tow truck company owner Salim Dawjee, brigadiers Darrius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Colin Govender.
Former Goodwood police station commander Hansia Hansraj exposed an alleged corrupt relationship between Dawjee and senior provincial officers.
Hansraj opened an inquiry in 2012 into what she suspected was a cosy relationship between the accused.
They face 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6 million.
In his plea explanation, the former Western Cape top cop says he served the South African Police Service for more than 35 years.
He says during this service, he met Dawjee and they became friends.
Lamoer admits that during December 2011 and September 2013, he made loans from Dawjee with the understanding that it would be paid back.
The former police commissioner concedes that during this period, he wrongfully and unlawfully accepted gratifications from Dawjee in the form of loans.
Van der Ross and Govender have also pleaded guilty to charges of corruption.
The matter resumes on Monday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
