Army won't be deployed to WC, Gauteng gang hot spots, says police ministry

Minister Fikile Mbalula last year said that soldiers would be brought in to crime hot spots in the two provinces.

FILE: An SANDF member guard the street next to the school in Manenberg following Operation Fiela in the area on 21 May 2015. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
FILE: An SANDF member guard the street next to the school in Manenberg following Operation Fiela in the area on 21 May 2015. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The police ministry says that the army will not be deployed to gang-ridden areas in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Minister Fikile Mbalula last year said that soldiers would be brought in to crime hot spots in the two provinces.

However, now he says that a decision has been taken to intergrate the defense force into Operation Fiela.

Police spokesperson Vuyo Maga: "If there's a need to deploy the soldiers, they'll be deployed. We're going to integrate the army into Operation Fiela 2, as they're part of the whole justice cluster."

