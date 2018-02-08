ANC's Magashule refuses to say when Zuma will resign
Magashule spoke alongside ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu after the ANC parliamentary caucus held its first briefing since the party’s national conference last month, when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected its leader.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule has refused to say when President Jacob Zuma will step down.
He’s just spoken to journalists at Parliament.
Magashule would not answer questions about when President Jacob Zuma would resign.
"The president of the ANC has released a statement yesterday and we've also released a statement to say that there is constructive and fruitful discussions between President Zuma and [ANC] president Ramaphosa and in due course we will know how that discussion is going."
He told journalists that he'd come to tell ANC MPs to work hard to ensure resolutions of ANC conference are implemented.
Asked why the programme for this weekend’s Mandela commemoration events had changed, removing Ramaphosa and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe from the programme, Magashule said that "he would ask head office".
Mthembu then addressed journalists: "By the way, we just did you a favour and we think you are pushing and abusing the favour now. In fact, the SG said that because you are here, it would be disrespectful of him to just pass. That's why he then consulted with the chief whip 'to say something to them.'"
WATCH: ANC's Magashule mum on state of Zuma exit talks
