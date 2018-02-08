Afrikaans-only residences in Pretoria ordered to become more racially diverse
The commission conducted an investigation into the Sonop and De Goede Hoop residences after complaints of racist policies and admission requirements.
JOHANNESBURG – The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) has recommended that the admission committee of student residences in Pretoria, found to have discriminatory practices, be transformed to become racially diverse.
The commission conducted an investigation into the Sonop and De Goede Hoop residences, which are both linked to the University of Pretoria (UP), after complaints of racist policies and admission requirements.
It was found that the De Goede Hoop residence was open only to Afrikaans-speaking Christian students or required an essay written in that language to motivate admission.
The commission also recommended the residences scrap their policies and to make them more inclusive.
Activist Yusuf Abramjee, who was the first to lay a complaint, says this ruling is a win for transformation.
“The CRL Commission ruled that the De Goede Hoop residence should be open to all races. During an inspection, the commission said they did not find a single person of colour. The commission also called for the admission committee to be representatives of the democratic of South Africa.”
Meanwhile, the University of Pretoria has condemned the residences.
Spokesperson Rikus Delport says, “We immediately condemned the practices at the De Goede Hoop residence. We’ll never condone something like that because it’s against our transformation. The majority of our residents, more than 60%, are black students.”
LISTEN: Why has an Afrikaans-only residence been opened in Pretoria?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Magashule: 2018 will be year of unity for ANC
-
[WATCH] Ledig farmers fear sewage spill could cost them livestock
-
Lawyers push for Mark Lifman be released from custody
-
Arno Lamoer changes plea to guilty for corruption
-
Opposition parties discuss national shutdown over Zuma
-
Ubuntu Awards postponed amid Zuma exit talks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.