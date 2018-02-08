Afrikaans-only residences in Pretoria ordered to become more racially diverse

The commission conducted an investigation into the Sonop and De Goede Hoop residences after complaints of racist policies and admission requirements.

JOHANNESBURG – The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) has recommended that the admission committee of student residences in Pretoria, found to have discriminatory practices, be transformed to become racially diverse.

The commission conducted an investigation into the Sonop and De Goede Hoop residences, which are both linked to the University of Pretoria (UP), after complaints of racist policies and admission requirements.

It was found that the De Goede Hoop residence was open only to Afrikaans-speaking Christian students or required an essay written in that language to motivate admission.

The commission also recommended the residences scrap their policies and to make them more inclusive.

Activist Yusuf Abramjee, who was the first to lay a complaint, says this ruling is a win for transformation.

“The CRL Commission ruled that the De Goede Hoop residence should be open to all races. During an inspection, the commission said they did not find a single person of colour. The commission also called for the admission committee to be representatives of the democratic of South Africa.”

Meanwhile, the University of Pretoria has condemned the residences.

Spokesperson Rikus Delport says, “We immediately condemned the practices at the De Goede Hoop residence. We’ll never condone something like that because it’s against our transformation. The majority of our residents, more than 60%, are black students.”

LISTEN: Why has an Afrikaans-only residence been opened in Pretoria?

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)