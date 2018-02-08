10 suspects due in court for allegedly selling explosives
It’s alleged they’d been supplying criminal syndicates with explosives, commonly used to bomb ATMs, cash-in-transit vehicles and vaults for cash.
JOHANNESBURG - A 10-member syndicate will appear in court on Thursday for allegedly selling explosives for commercial crimes.
Free State police led an operation in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in which the gang, including three officers, was arrested.
It’s alleged they’d been supplying criminal syndicates with explosives, commonly used to bomb ATMs, cash-in-transit vehicles and vaults for cash at institutions other than banks.
The Hawk’s Ndivhuwo Mulamu says eight of the suspects will appear at a court in Johannesburg, while the rest will appear in the Free State.
“The suspects will appear in court to face charges of illegally dealing in commercial explosives and corruption.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
