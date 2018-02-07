Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February

The Democratic Alliance says it’s imperative that the State of the Province Address goes ahead as planned.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille delivered her State of the Province Address (Sopa) on 19 February 2016. Picture: Xolani Koyana/EWN.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille delivered her State of the Province Address (Sopa) on 19 February 2016. Picture: Xolani Koyana/EWN.
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape State of the Province Address (Sopa) will take place as scheduled despite the State of the Nation Address postponement.

Premier Helen Zille’s address will be on16 February.

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Mark Wiley says it’s imperative that Sopa goes ahead as planned.

He says Premier Zille will also speak about Cape Town's drought situation.

“It will take place at 10 am. We couldn’t wait any longer, we need to address the citizens of the Western Cape, especially in relation to the drought.”

Willey also says the DA cannot be held hostage by African National Congress factionalism which places the party above the interest of law-abiding South Africans.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA