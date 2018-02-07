Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February
The Democratic Alliance says it’s imperative that the State of the Province Address goes ahead as planned.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape State of the Province Address (Sopa) will take place as scheduled despite the State of the Nation Address postponement.
Premier Helen Zille’s address will be on16 February.
Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Mark Wiley says it’s imperative that Sopa goes ahead as planned.
He says Premier Zille will also speak about Cape Town's drought situation.
“It will take place at 10 am. We couldn’t wait any longer, we need to address the citizens of the Western Cape, especially in relation to the drought.”
Willey also says the DA cannot be held hostage by African National Congress factionalism which places the party above the interest of law-abiding South Africans.
