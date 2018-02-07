[UPDATE] 2 miners die at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof gold mine
The company has suspended operations at the affected mine shaft pending an investigation by the company's management, the Department of Mineral Resources and other relevant stakeholders.
JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that the two employees who were trapped underground in a fall of ground incident at the Kloof mine on the West Rand have died.
Rescue teams managed to locate the pair a short while ago.
It is understood that the miners became trapped during a rock fall linked to a nearby seismic event.
The mine's James Wellsted: "A significant amount of material that falls from the hanging walls into the tunnels, basically. They will be brought up to the surface soon."
The company has suspended operations at the affected mine shaft pending an invetsigation by the company's management, the Department of Mineral Resources and other relevant stakeholders.
Over 1,000 were trapped at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State following a power outage caused by a severe storm last Wednesday.
Rescue operations ended early on Friday.
More in Local
-
#WaterCrisis: ‘Municipalities shouldn’t rely on emergency grant only’
-
Maimane: We shouldn’t waste time in electing new president
-
Gautrain employee killed in accident at Hatfield depot
-
Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February
-
It’s business as usual as Zuma chairs Cabinet committee meetings
-
[GALLERY] Zuma & Ramaphosa: Smiles all round despite political limbo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.