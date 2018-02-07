[UPDATE] 2 miners die at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof gold mine

The company has suspended operations at the affected mine shaft pending an investigation by the company's management, the Department of Mineral Resources and other relevant stakeholders.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that the two employees who were trapped underground in a fall of ground incident at the Kloof mine on the West Rand have died.

Rescue teams managed to locate the pair a short while ago.

It is understood that the miners became trapped during a rock fall linked to a nearby seismic event.

The mine's James Wellsted: "A significant amount of material that falls from the hanging walls into the tunnels, basically. They will be brought up to the surface soon."

The company has suspended operations at the affected mine shaft pending an invetsigation by the company's management, the Department of Mineral Resources and other relevant stakeholders.

Over 1,000 were trapped at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State following a power outage caused by a severe storm last Wednesday.

Rescue operations ended early on Friday.