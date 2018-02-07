Tshwane police confirm arrest of allegedly intoxicated Mustang driver

The Tshwane Metro Police’s Isaac Mahamba says the man is facing charges of negligent driving and possession of a dangerous weapon.

PRETORIA- The Tshwane Metro Police have confirmed the arrest of a seemingly intoxicated driver of a Ford Mustang who is featured in a video going viral on social media.

The video shows police officers and members of the public trying to pull the driver from his car before he speeds off and crashes head-on into another vehicle at a filling station forecourt.

The incident took place last Thursday in Capital Park.

The two-minute-long video starts with Tshwane Metro Police Officers and bystanders trying to the pull the man from his car and the police stopping him from being assaulted.

But he manages to speed away and does a doughnut in the street.

After narrowly missing a pedestrian, he swerves into the petrol station forecourt and collides head-on with a bakkie.

[WARNING strong language]