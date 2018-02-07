Sibanye-Stillwater sends condolences after deaths of two miners
It’s understood the miners became trapped during rockfall linked to a nearby seismic event.
JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater says its deeply saddened by the deaths of two of its employees at the Kloof Mine on the West Rand.
The bodies of the miners have now been brought to the surface.
It’s understood the miners became trapped during rockfall linked to a nearby seismic event.
The mine's James Wellsted says investigations are underway.
“We certainly send our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased employees. It’s a very unfortunate incident. They’ve been brought to the surface by now, they were located a long time ago.”
At the same time, Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources says legislation needs to be put in place to punish mining companies that fail to put mechanisms in place to prevent deaths.
Chairperson of the committee Sahlulele Luzipo says legislation should also look at compensating families for the loss of life.
“We need to look even into those issues. Who takes responsibility? If you invest for an example there, it could be possible that it would be incident based. The lesser incidents of fatalities, the lesser someone contributes in terms of that particular compensation fund.”
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker as Zuma deadlock continues, stocks up
-
Volkswagen to recall 1,551 Skoda cars in Russia - watchdog
-
Miners’ silicosis lawsuit close to settlement - report
-
Apple sees ‘strong demand’ for replacement iPhone batteries - letter
-
Rand on the backfoot as Zuma deadlock continues
-
Commission awaits response from firms implicated in Eskom tender collusion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.