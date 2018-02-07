Sibanye-Stillwater sends condolences after deaths of two miners

It’s understood the miners became trapped during rockfall linked to a nearby seismic event.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater says its deeply saddened by the deaths of two of its employees at the Kloof Mine on the West Rand.

The bodies of the miners have now been brought to the surface.

The mine's James Wellsted says investigations are underway.

“We certainly send our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased employees. It’s a very unfortunate incident. They’ve been brought to the surface by now, they were located a long time ago.”

At the same time, Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources says legislation needs to be put in place to punish mining companies that fail to put mechanisms in place to prevent deaths.

Chairperson of the committee Sahlulele Luzipo says legislation should also look at compensating families for the loss of life.

“We need to look even into those issues. Who takes responsibility? If you invest for an example there, it could be possible that it would be incident based. The lesser incidents of fatalities, the lesser someone contributes in terms of that particular compensation fund.”