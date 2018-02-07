SAHRC: Officials failed to comply with safety measures at NW school
The commission has finalised its report into a fire that claimed the lives of three pupils at the North West School for the Deaf in August 2015.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found that education officials failed to comply with safety and regulatory measures at a North West school for disabled children.
The commission has finalised its report into a fire that claimed the lives of three pupils at the North West School for the Deaf in August 2015.
Over 50 other children were treated for smoke inhalation when the blaze ripped through the girls' hostel.
The commission has found that education officials are responsible for the fire.
Along with other serious violations, the commission says the school and government failed to protect the pupil's right to human dignity.
It also found that officials failed to adhere to the minimum safety and fire standards on the school premises.
The commission has instructed the provincial head of department to conduct a full audit of all special needs schools in order to identify existing controls and establish whether other pupils may be at risk.
It’s also recommended the South African Council of Educators institute disciplinary proceedings within three months against officials responsible.
More in Local
-
#WaterCrisis: ‘Municipalities shouldn’t rely on emergency grant only’
-
Maimane: We shouldn’t waste time in electing new president
-
Gautrain employee killed in accident at Hatfield depot
-
Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February
-
It’s business as usual as Zuma chairs Cabinet committee meetings
-
[GALLERY] Zuma & Ramaphosa: Smiles all round despite political limbo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.