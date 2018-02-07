SAHRC: Officials failed to comply with safety measures at NW school

The commission has finalised its report into a fire that claimed the lives of three pupils at the North West School for the Deaf in August 2015.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found that education officials failed to comply with safety and regulatory measures at a North West school for disabled children.

Over 50 other children were treated for smoke inhalation when the blaze ripped through the girls' hostel.

The commission has found that education officials are responsible for the fire.

Along with other serious violations, the commission says the school and government failed to protect the pupil's right to human dignity.

It also found that officials failed to adhere to the minimum safety and fire standards on the school premises.

The commission has instructed the provincial head of department to conduct a full audit of all special needs schools in order to identify existing controls and establish whether other pupils may be at risk.

It’s also recommended the South African Council of Educators institute disciplinary proceedings within three months against officials responsible.