SAHRC confirms receiving complaint over cancelled ‘Inxeba’ screenings

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it has received a complaint about the cancelled screenings of Inxeba: The Wound following protests against the film and threats of intimidation and violence.

The controversial movie has drawn criticism for its portrayal of isiXhosa culture and rituals.

Screenings in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape had to be cancelled due to protests.

The SAHRC says that while the Constitution allows for the right to protest, it should not be done to infringe on the freedom of expression of others.

Spokesperson Gail Smith says: “We’ll be accessing it based on human rights principals, the fact that our Constitution does protect the right to culture and the right to protest, etc. Where the line is, I can’t make that call right now because this matter is being accessed.”

