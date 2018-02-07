Rohde suffering from major depressive episode – psychiatrist
Jason Rohde's psychiatrist told the court he noticed a deterioration in his behaviour when he consulted with him at the end of January.
CAPE TOWN - A psychiatrist has testified alleged wife killer Jason Rohde is suffering from a major depressive episode.
The real estate executive is accused of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in Stellenbosch in July 2016.
Her death was initially thought to have been suicide but a State postmortem later revealed she was strangled.
Rohde was escorted into court by police after he was re-arrested on Tuesday, for breaching bail conditions.
He kept looking down and seemed stressed.
His psychiatrist told the court he noticed a deterioration in Rohde's behaviour when he consulted with him at the end of January.
Doctor Kevin Stoloff says he was concerned by Rohde's level of despair and felt worried that the accused may hurt himself.
Stoloff, therefore, felt it was in Rohde's best interest to be admitted to hospital for treatment for depression.
The case has been postponed to 21 February and the property mogul's bail has been reinstated.
