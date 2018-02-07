Rameez Patel denied bail in wife’s murder trial

Rameez Patel is also been accused of murdering his mother, who was shot in September last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Polokwane has postponed the bail application of double murder-accused Rameez Patel to 18 April for further investigations.

Patel is currently on trial for the 2015 murder of his wife, Fatima, who was found shot dead in their apartment in Nirvana outside Polokwane.

He’s also been accused of murdering his mother, who was shot in September last year.

The polices Moatshe Ngoepe said: “I can confirm that indeed the bail application of Rameez Patel was successfully objected before the Polokwane High Court today and his cases were postponed until 18 April.”