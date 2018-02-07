Presidency: SACP claims that Zuma to sack Ramaphosa are outrageous
In a statement released late last night, the SACP said it had reliable information claiming that the president wanted to remove Ramaphosa in a bid to prolong his term in office.
JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says claims by the South African Communist Party (SACP) that the president plans to fire Cyril Ramaphosa are outrageous.
In a statement released late last night, the SACP said it had reliable information claiming that President Jacob Zuma wanted to remove Ramaphosa in a bid to prolong his term in office.
The SACP's Solly Mapaila says that President Zuma wants to prolong his time in office by removing Ramaphosa.
He alleges that Zuma plans to rally a traditional Zulu royal regiment to help keep him in office.
“We do have some credible information to the extent that he’s intending to fire deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa in order to make sure that he doesn’t become acting president if he’s removed quite soon.”
However, the Presidency's Bongani Ngculunga says this is not true.
“The allegations reported in the media that President Jacob Zuma wishes to fire deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma are preposterous and outrageous.”
The African National Congress (ANC) has refused to comment on the matter saying, these remain allegations.
