Prasa board owes us answers, say MPs

CAPE TOWN – Parliament is tightening the screws on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), insisting it appoints a permanent board urgently.

The rail agency’s interim board failed to appear before the Transport portfolio committee on Tuesday.

The committee has issued a subpoena for the board to appear next week.

Members of Parliament (MPs) were angry after Prasa’s interim board once again failed to show for a meeting at Parliament.

Prasa acting group CEO Cromet Molepo gave various reasons for the members’ absence, saying that they couldn’t get to Cape Town because they were all in different areas.

Parliamentarians voted to subpoena the board to appear before the committee next Tuesday, with others saying that a permanent board needs to be instated urgently.

Committee acting chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane says that the board owes them answers.

“In all the regions, Metrorail is falling apart and we’re not seeing an aggressive turnaround plan from the board to fix that problem, and make sure that Metrorail remains a reliable mode of transport for people who use trains.”

Coalition group #UniteBehind is expected to make submissions to the committee next week related to state capture, corruption and governance at Prasa.

