Prasa board owes us answers, say MPs
MPs were angry after Prasa’s interim board once again failed to show for a meeting at Parliament.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament is tightening the screws on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), insisting it appoints a permanent board urgently.
The rail agency’s interim board failed to appear before the Transport portfolio committee on Tuesday.
The committee has issued a subpoena for the board to appear next week.
Members of Parliament (MPs) were angry after Prasa’s interim board once again failed to show for a meeting at Parliament.
Prasa acting group CEO Cromet Molepo gave various reasons for the members’ absence, saying that they couldn’t get to Cape Town because they were all in different areas.
Parliamentarians voted to subpoena the board to appear before the committee next Tuesday, with others saying that a permanent board needs to be instated urgently.
Committee acting chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane says that the board owes them answers.
“In all the regions, Metrorail is falling apart and we’re not seeing an aggressive turnaround plan from the board to fix that problem, and make sure that Metrorail remains a reliable mode of transport for people who use trains.”
Coalition group #UniteBehind is expected to make submissions to the committee next week related to state capture, corruption and governance at Prasa.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
It’s business as usual as Zuma chairs Cabinet committee meetings
-
[GALLERY] Zuma & Ramaphosa: Smiles all round despite political limbo
-
Experts: Paradigm shift needed if SA is to avoid CT water crisis
-
SAHRC: Officials failed to comply with safety measures at NW school
-
Tshwane police confirm arrest of allegedly intoxicated Mustang driver
-
Rohde suffering from major depressive episode – psychiatrist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.