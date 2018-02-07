Police probe alleged murder, suicide in Fourways

Police say when they cornered the man's car, he allegedly shot and killed himself, and the girl's body was also found in the car.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating the murder of a teenage girl in Fourways.

Police say they were following up on a tip off on Sunday night.

When they managed to corner a vehicle, the driver allegedly shot and killed himself.

The police's Mavela Masondo says it was later established that the body of the man's 14-year-old daughter was in the car.

“For now, we’re not sure who killed this girl but we’re investigating.”