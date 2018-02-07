Police probe alleged murder, suicide in Fourways

[WATCH] Ramphosa sets the record straight on talks with Zuma
Politics
Police say when they cornered the man's car, he allegedly shot and killed himself, and the girl's body was also found in the car.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating the murder of a teenage girl in Fourways.
Police say they were following up on a tip off on Sunday night.
When they managed to corner a vehicle, the driver allegedly shot and killed himself.
The police's Mavela Masondo says it was later established that the body of the man's 14-year-old daughter was in the car.
“For now, we’re not sure who killed this girl but we’re investigating.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.