Party chief whips discuss implications of Sona delay
At issue is scheduling a new date for Sona, hopefully as soon as next week, so as not to interfere with a tight timetable for Parliament to pass the national budget.
CAPE TOWN - Party chief whips have emerged from a meeting where they discussed the way forward following Tuesday’s postponement of the State of The Nation Address (Sona).
African National Congress Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu was tight-lipped about the discussions that had taken place.
“The meetings of the Chief Whips Forum are closed meetings.”
At issue is scheduling a new date for Sona, hopefully as soon as next week, so as not to interfere with a tight timetable for Parliament to pass the national budget.
Democratic Alliance Chief Whip John Steenhuisen was a little more forthcoming.
“Obviously we discussed the implications for Parliament of the delay and obviously we will be reconvened through programming or through the Chief Whips Forum to renegotiate when Sona will be, obviously depending on the outcome of the negotiations that are taking place within the ANC.”
Steenhuisen says the sooner there is clarity the better adding that the uncertainty is not good for the country.
More in Politics
-
Maimane: We shouldn’t waste time in electing new president
-
Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February
-
[OPINION] All the things Zuma did wrong: Let’s count (some of) the ways
-
It’s business as usual as Zuma chairs Cabinet committee meetings
-
[GALLERY] Zuma & Ramaphosa: Smiles all round despite political limbo
-
'Budget speech to go ahead, there's space for Sona'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.