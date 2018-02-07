Party chief whips discuss implications of Sona delay

At issue is scheduling a new date for Sona, hopefully as soon as next week, so as not to interfere with a tight timetable for Parliament to pass the national budget.

CAPE TOWN - Party chief whips have emerged from a meeting where they discussed the way forward following Tuesday’s postponement of the State of The Nation Address (Sona).

African National Congress Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu was tight-lipped about the discussions that had taken place.

“The meetings of the Chief Whips Forum are closed meetings.”

Democratic Alliance Chief Whip John Steenhuisen was a little more forthcoming.

“Obviously we discussed the implications for Parliament of the delay and obviously we will be reconvened through programming or through the Chief Whips Forum to renegotiate when Sona will be, obviously depending on the outcome of the negotiations that are taking place within the ANC.”

Steenhuisen says the sooner there is clarity the better adding that the uncertainty is not good for the country.