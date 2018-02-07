CORRECTION: O’Sullivan implicates Mashuga in Phahlane corruption scandal
Paul O'Sullivan writes that prosecutor Michael Mashuga and his accomplices have failed to stop the prosecution of Khomotso Phahlane despite their efforts.
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that investigator Paul O’ Sullivan implicated Justice Minister Michael Masutha in Khomotso Phahlane’s corruption case. O’ Sullivan implicated Michael Mashuga. Eyewitness News regrets stating the wrong name & unreservedly apologises for the error.
JOHANNESBURG - Investigator Paul O'Sullivan has written a scathing email to prosecutor Michael Mashuga, accusing him of protecting former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane from the wheels of justice.
O'Sullivan says he wrote to the prosecutor early on Wednesday evening after learning that Phahlane would be handing himself over to police on Thursday.
In the email, O'Sullivan writes that Mashuga and his accomplices have failed to stop the prosecution of Phahlane despite their efforts.
He says the link between Phahlane and Mashuga was clear.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Ramphosa sets the record straight on talks with Zuma
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker as Zuma deadlock continues, stocks up
-
Police probe alleged murder, suicide in Fourways
-
IFP: ANC transition talks display lack of decisiveness
-
Opposition parties present united front over Zuma no confidence motion
-
‘Will day zero arrive?’ – Parly committee wants to know
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.