CORRECTION: O’Sullivan implicates Mashuga in Phahlane corruption scandal

Paul O'Sullivan writes that prosecutor Michael Mashuga and his accomplices have failed to stop the prosecution of Khomotso Phahlane despite their efforts.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that investigator Paul O’ Sullivan implicated Justice Minister Michael Masutha in Khomotso Phahlane’s corruption case. O’ Sullivan implicated Michael Mashuga. Eyewitness News regrets stating the wrong name & unreservedly apologises for the error.

JOHANNESBURG - Investigator Paul O'Sullivan has written a scathing email to prosecutor Michael Mashuga, accusing him of protecting former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane from the wheels of justice.

O'Sullivan says he wrote to the prosecutor early on Wednesday evening after learning that Phahlane would be handing himself over to police on Thursday.

In the email, O'Sullivan writes that Mashuga and his accomplices have failed to stop the prosecution of Phahlane despite their efforts.

He says the link between Phahlane and Mashuga was clear.