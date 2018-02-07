National govt wants WC govt to explain slow spending on drought relief
In 2017, R74.8 million was allocated to the province to mitigate the effects of the drought.
CAPE TOWN - The national government is demanding answers from the Western Cape government on the slow rate of expenditure on the drought crisis.
In 2017, R74.8 million was allocated to the province to mitigate the effects of the drought.
Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen has told Parliament that he’s written to the province to explain itself.
But the provincial government says that he’s got the figures wrong.
As the government considers declaring the drought in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape a national disaster, Van Rooyen says that the slow spending pace of drought relief money, is making it harder to request more.
“It makes our works difficult at the national level, especially if we have to convince everyone that we’re releasing resources to the same province.”
But the provincial government says his figures are wrong.
It says it has in fact spent 44% of its R74 million allocation and not 24% as Van Rooyen has told Parliament.
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says most of the work has already been done and that it’s waiting to pay contractors or waiting to receive their invoices.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Maimane: We shouldn’t waste time in electing new president
-
Gautrain employee killed in accident at Hatfield depot
-
Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February
-
It’s business as usual as Zuma chairs Cabinet committee meetings
-
[GALLERY] Zuma & Ramaphosa: Smiles all round despite political limbo
-
Experts: Paradigm shift needed if SA is to avoid CT water crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.