More thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, rain forecast for CT

The SA Weather Service has predicted rain for Cape Town towards the end of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - More thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng on Wednesday afternoon.

The Weather Service says the rain will continue right through the weekend.

Forecaster Victoria Nurse says: “The showery conditions are expected to clear around mid-morning on Wednesday. We expect more thunderstorm coming in from late afternoon into the early hours of Thursday.”

At the same time, the SA Weather Service has predicted rain for Cape Town towards the end of the week.

Cape Town is battling its worst drought in over a century.

Earlier in February, the city implemented level 6B water restrictions in an attempt to avoid dams running dry.