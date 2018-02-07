Mike Mabuyakhulu slapped with multiple charges, granted R50k bail

The case relates to the cancellation of the North Sea Jazz Festival which was scheduled to take place in 2012 and 2013. It's emerged the money was instead channelled elsewhere by Mike Mabuyakhulu's department.

DURBAN - The convenor of the African National Congress's interim structure Mike Mabuyakhulu has been slapped with multiple charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering to the tune of R28 million.

The case relates to the cancellation of the North Sea Jazz Festival which was scheduled to take place in 2012 and 2013.

But now it's emerged the money was instead channelled elsewhere, allegedly by the province's Economic Development Department which Mabuyakhulu headed.

Mabuyakhulu is one of the most prominent figures in KwaZulu-Natal’s politics and part of the Cyril Ramaphosa faction.

He's now implicated in an elaborate fraud and corruption case in which its alleged he benefitted as the former MEC for economic development.

On Wednesday, the Special Crimes Court in Durban heard how R28 million which was meant to fund the North Sea Jazz Festival was instead transferred to various companies.

Mabuyakhulu’s alleged involvement has raised questions about what implications this will have on his position.

It’s also fueled speculation about whether the charges against him are a fightback from President Jacob Zuma’s faction as pressure mounts on him to step down.

Meanwhile, Mabuyakhulu has been granted bail of R50,000 with strict bail conditions including that he cannot leave the province without notifying the authorities.

#MikeMabuyakhulu KZN Businessmen Ceaser Walter Mkhize popularly known as Maqhoboza and Mabheleni Ntuli are also co-accused in this case. ZN pic.twitter.com/eIivAtoiMq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2018

#MikeMabuyakhulu and his co-accused have been ordered to be back in court by the 6th of April 2018. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2018

#MikeMabuyakhulu has been granted bail of R 50 000. The conditions are that they must always appear on the set court dates , the bail amount must be paid in cash , they must hand over their passports and can’t leave the province without prior notice. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2018