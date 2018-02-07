Matzikama Municipality to discuss possibility of tougher water restrictions
On the agenda is the water crisis that threatens to collapse key economic drivers in the region.
CAPE TOWN - Vredendal could face tougher water restrictions as the Matzikama Municipality's Disaster Management Forum meets this week.
On the agenda is the water crisis that threatens to collapse key economic drivers in the region.
Level 4 water restrictions are in place to curb excessive water use.
If level 5 water restrictions are implemented, households will be capped at 20 kilolitres per month.
Officials project water for the town of 71,000 residents, might run out by the end of this year, as dam levels are at 14%.
The municipality’s Rian Basson said: “We also started a project, the EPWP project where we took in unemployed people and we train them to do plumbing work with our maintenance teams. Then we go into areas and if there are water leaks, they assist to fix that.”
Awareness campaigns have also been directed at schools and businesses to drive down consumption.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Ramphosa sets the record straight on talks with Zuma
-
CORRECTION: O’Sullivan implicates Mashuga in Phahlane corruption scandal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker as Zuma deadlock continues, stocks up
-
Police probe alleged murder, suicide in Fourways
-
IFP: ANC transition talks display lack of decisiveness
-
Opposition parties present united front over Zuma no confidence motion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.