Matzikama Municipality to discuss possibility of tougher water restrictions

CAPE TOWN - Vredendal could face tougher water restrictions as the Matzikama Municipality's Disaster Management Forum meets this week.

On the agenda is the water crisis that threatens to collapse key economic drivers in the region.

Level 4 water restrictions are in place to curb excessive water use.

If level 5 water restrictions are implemented, households will be capped at 20 kilolitres per month.

Officials project water for the town of 71,000 residents, might run out by the end of this year, as dam levels are at 14%.

The municipality’s Rian Basson said: “We also started a project, the EPWP project where we took in unemployed people and we train them to do plumbing work with our maintenance teams. Then we go into areas and if there are water leaks, they assist to fix that.”

Awareness campaigns have also been directed at schools and businesses to drive down consumption.