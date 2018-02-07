Matzikama Municipality to discuss possibility of tougher water restrictions

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Matzikama Municipality to discuss possibility of tougher water restrictions

On the agenda is the water crisis that threatens to collapse key economic drivers in the region.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Vredendal could face tougher water restrictions as the Matzikama Municipality's Disaster Management Forum meets this week.

On the agenda is the water crisis that threatens to collapse key economic drivers in the region.

Level 4 water restrictions are in place to curb excessive water use.

If level 5 water restrictions are implemented, households will be capped at 20 kilolitres per month.

Officials project water for the town of 71,000 residents, might run out by the end of this year, as dam levels are at 14%.

The municipality’s Rian Basson said: “We also started a project, the EPWP project where we took in unemployed people and we train them to do plumbing work with our maintenance teams. Then we go into areas and if there are water leaks, they assist to fix that.”

Awareness campaigns have also been directed at schools and businesses to drive down consumption.

Forecast drawdown from dams in the coming months as Cape Town faces a water crisis.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA