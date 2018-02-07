Maimane: We shouldn’t waste time in electing new president

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says if Zuma resigns, an urgent sitting needs to take place where Parliament elects a new president.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says no time should be wasted to elect a new head of state if President Jacob Zuma resigns.

Maimane has been speaking on the sidelines of a briefing on Cape Town's water crisis.

He's called for the scheduled motion of no confidence requested by the Economic Freedom Fighters to be moved forward.

Maimane says if Zuma resigns, an urgent sitting needs to take place where Parliament elects a new president.

“Many South Africans are poor, they are left out of the economy and they want immediate action. Therefore, we’re entirely of the view that Parliament must convene urgently to vote and elect a new president.”

He added that: “The provision is that a deputy president will act for 30 days but we believe why should we wait for 30 days. We should that election on the table and proceed from there.”

WATCH: Maimane: Parliament elects a president, not Luthuli House