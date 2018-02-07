Maimane: Jacob Zuma will end up in prison
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says that granting Zuma amnesty for the charges of corruption and racketeering against him would be an insult to the Constitution.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he will not rest until President Jacob Zuma has his day in court and ultimately ends up behind bars.
Maimane was delivering what he calls “the real State of the Nation Address” in Alexandra on Tuesday.
He's challenged the African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa to show his principles by ensuring that Zuma is sacked.
Maimane says that granting Zuma amnesty for the charges of corruption and racketeering against him would be an insult to the Constitution.
“How do you not humiliate Jacob Zuma? How do you not humiliate somebody who has humiliated our country?
“He faces 783 charges of corruption, racketeering and I’m stating it here on record, I’m not going to drop that case against Jacob Zuma. He will end up in Johannesburg prison.”
