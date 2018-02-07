Lives of investigation, prosecution team in Modack case 'in danger'
This emerged in the Cape Town Magistrates Court during the bail application of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, the brother of alleged sexy boys gang leader Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen, and three others.
CAPE TOWN - A court has heard there’s evidence to suggest the investigation and prosecution team looking into a security racket in Cape Town is in danger.
This emerged in the Cape Town Magistrates Court during the bail application of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen, and three others.
The men were arrested in December on charges of extortion and intimidation.
It’s believed they are part of a group that has forcibly taken control of security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants.
Investigating officer Charl Kinnear says his life is under threat, as is that of the prosecutor who's leading the extortion case, the head of the Cape Town police cluster Jeremy Vearey and a local police captain.
Kinnear says Vearey received information from the Western Cape police commissioner last month, that their lives were being threatened.
The information's believed to have come from Crime Intelligence.
Kinnear says Vearey later learnt from the State Security Agency that it had similar information regarding threats on their lives.
Controversial businessman and suspected underworld kingpin Modack's believed to be behind the murder plot.
Modack, however, denies the accusation and says the information's fake.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Ramphosa sets the record straight on talks with Zuma
-
CORRECTION: O’Sullivan implicates Mashuga in Phahlane corruption scandal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker as Zuma deadlock continues, stocks up
-
Police probe alleged murder, suicide in Fourways
-
IFP: ANC transition talks display lack of decisiveness
-
Opposition parties present united front over Zuma no confidence motion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.