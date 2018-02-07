Lives of investigation, prosecution team in Modack case 'in danger'

This emerged in the Cape Town Magistrates Court during the bail application of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, the brother of alleged sexy boys gang leader Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen, and three others.

CAPE TOWN - A court has heard there’s evidence to suggest the investigation and prosecution team looking into a security racket in Cape Town is in danger.

The men were arrested in December on charges of extortion and intimidation.

It’s believed they are part of a group that has forcibly taken control of security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants.

Investigating officer Charl Kinnear says his life is under threat, as is that of the prosecutor who's leading the extortion case, the head of the Cape Town police cluster Jeremy Vearey and a local police captain.

Kinnear says Vearey received information from the Western Cape police commissioner last month, that their lives were being threatened.

The information's believed to have come from Crime Intelligence.

Kinnear says Vearey later learnt from the State Security Agency that it had similar information regarding threats on their lives.

Controversial businessman and suspected underworld kingpin Modack's believed to be behind the murder plot.

Modack, however, denies the accusation and says the information's fake.