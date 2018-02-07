Lawyer to explain Jason Rohde’s absence in court
Jason Rohde is accused of strangling his wife, Susan, and staging the crime scene to make it look like a suicide.
CAPE TOWN - Jason Rohde’s defence attorney will on Wednesday have to give further reasons why the alleged wife-killer was absent from court proceedings over the past two days.
Rohde is accused of strangling his wife, Susan, and staging the crime scene to make it look like a suicide.
His trial resumed in the Western Cape High Court this week, but Rohde has not been present after being hospitalised.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope issued a warrant on Tuesday, compelling Jason Rohde to be present for proceedings.
He was re-arrested at a Cape Town clinic on Tuesday and then taken to the Stellenbosch police station.
The defence requested a week-long postponement after informing the court Rohde was hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.
But Salie-Hlope found there were not enough facts to justify Rohde’s absence.
Some reports suggest that financial concerns are weighing on the accused, but his legal team has not confirmed this.
The defence will on Wednesday have to present evidence as to why Rohde wasn’t in court over the past two days and why his absence was beyond his control.
A psychiatrist who has been treating him was meant to testify on Tuesday to inform the court about Rohde’s mental state.
