Koko's Gupta links resurface as Eskom pushes for his dismissal
According to Eskom’s new leadership, Koko failed to declare trips to Dubai paid for by a Gupta associate and leaked confidential Eskom documents to people associated with the Guptas.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom executive Matshela Koko has once again been linked to the Gupta family and is now facing another internal disciplinary hearing, which the state-owned entity believes will result in his dismissal.
Koko was back in the Labour Court on Tuesday trying to challenge his ultimatum to either resign or be fired.
However, Eskom has argued that this is now moot because Koko faces a fresh set of charges.
Koko was suspended last week when Eskom added a set of new charges that he will have to face at a disciplinary hearing.
This isn't the first time he's been linked to the controversial family.
The new charges include that he misled Parliament by saying he opposed payments to Gupta-linked Trillian and he breached his duties in terms of the R600 million payment to the company.
Judgment in the Labour Court battle has been reserved while his disciplinary hearing is set to start next week.
