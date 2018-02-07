It’s business as usual as Zuma chairs Cabinet committee meetings

Inside Tuynhuys, President Jacob Zuma has been chairing the Cabinet committee meetings that routinely take place twice a month ahead of fortnightly Cabinet meetings.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma has spent much of the day chairing Cabinet committee meetings in Tuynhuys, while local and foreign journalists have been camped outside in the Parliamentary precinct watching and waiting.

A meeting of party chief whips earlier on Wednesday ended without any new date chosen for the State of the Nation Address but with the assurance that the national Budget will be delivered as planned on 21 February.

Everything depends on the progress of talks between Zuma and his deputy and African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ministers have been coming and going, only to be mobbed by cameras and microphones and questions they’ve mostly refused to answer – although Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane did offer some advice to a foreign media crew.

“I am Communications minister, so on matters of the ANC I don’t speak. You must speak to party leadership, the secretary general, the deputy secretary general and there’s also a spokesperson…”

Kubayi-Ngubane added that: “Despite Sona being postponed, government work continues. That’s why you can see there’s Cabinet committees continuing, there’s meetings that are happening.

“Remember we said its consultation between the Presidency and the speaker. So, once that consultation has been done, I think the announcement will be done, we’re hoping very soon before the end of the week.”

But the minister would not say anything about the discussions underway between President Zuma and his deputy.

The Presidency says Zuma will officiate at the Ubuntu Awards in Cape Town on Saturday night – an annual event hosted by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation to honours South Africans who boost the country's image on the international stage.

A clear indication that for now, at least, it’s business as usual.

