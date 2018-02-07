IFP: ANC transition talks display lack of decisiveness
While the IFP says it's unfortunate that this whole saga takes the country back to the uncertainty and anxiety.
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says the protracted African National Congress (ANC) transition talks portray a lack of decisive leadership.
While the IFP has welcomed the postponement of the State of the Nation Address to manage a transition, it says it's unfortunate that this whole saga takes the country back to the uncertainty and anxiety which prevailed prior to the ANC's national conference in December.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement on Wednesday afternoon clarifying the reasons for postponing the national executive committee meeting, which was due to take place on Wednesday.
He says the meeting was delayed after he began direct discussions with President Jacob Zuma on the transition and matters relating to his position as the president of the republic.
The IFP's Mbongeleni Mazibuko said: “They’ve undone the positivity that was there in the country after the election [elective conference] because they seem to be failing to be decisive in dealing with their deployee. And they are putting the country in suspense.”
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] Ramphosa sets the record straight on talks with Zuma
-
Opposition parties present united front over Zuma no confidence motion
-
Ramaphosa assures SA Zuma's exit will be resolved
-
Maimane: We shouldn’t waste time in electing new president
-
Zille's Sopa to go ahead as scheduled on 16 February
-
[OPINION] All the things Zuma did wrong: Let’s count (some of) the ways
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.