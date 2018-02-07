IFP: ANC transition talks display lack of decisiveness

While the IFP says it's unfortunate that this whole saga takes the country back to the uncertainty and anxiety.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says the protracted African National Congress (ANC) transition talks portray a lack of decisive leadership.

While the IFP has welcomed the postponement of the State of the Nation Address to manage a transition, it says it's unfortunate that this whole saga takes the country back to the uncertainty and anxiety which prevailed prior to the ANC's national conference in December.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement on Wednesday afternoon clarifying the reasons for postponing the national executive committee meeting, which was due to take place on Wednesday.

He says the meeting was delayed after he began direct discussions with President Jacob Zuma on the transition and matters relating to his position as the president of the republic.

The IFP's Mbongeleni Mazibuko said: “They’ve undone the positivity that was there in the country after the election [elective conference] because they seem to be failing to be decisive in dealing with their deployee. And they are putting the country in suspense.”