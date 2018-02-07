Hawks deny claims Mabuyakhulu arrest a dirty political campaign

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Hawks deny claims Mabuyakhulu arrest a dirty political campaign

Mike Mabuyakhulu faces corruption, money laundering, fraud and theft to the tune of R28 million.

The convenor of the African National Congress's interim structure Mike Mabuyakhulu was arrested on charges of corruption, among others on 7 February 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
The convenor of the African National Congress's interim structure Mike Mabuyakhulu was arrested on charges of corruption, among others on 7 February 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
11 hours ago

DURBAN - The Hawks have denied claims from KwaZulu-Natal’s pro-Cyril Ramaphosa group that the charges brought against Mike Mabuyakhulu form part of a dirty political campaign.

Mabuyakhulu handed himself over to authorities on Wednesday morning.

He faces corruption, money laundering, fraud and theft to the tune of R28 million.

The matter relates to money that was transferred from the Economic Development Department for the 2012 North Sea Jazz festival that never took place.

Mabuyakhulu was the MEC of that provincial department at the time and is accused of benefitting from the stolen funds.

The timing of the charges brought against Mabuyakhulu has been questioned by pro-Senzo Mchunu supporters in the province who have described the case as politically motivated.

Mabuyakhulu is leading the KZN African National Congress’ interim structure which is tasked with preparing for a new provincial elective conference by April.

His alleged involvement has raised questions about what implications this will have on his position.

But KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says their investigation has been underway for a long time.

The pro-Ramaphosa faction in KZN views the charges against Mabuyakhulu as a political pushback by those operating in President Zuma’s corner.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA