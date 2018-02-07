Hawks deny claims Mabuyakhulu arrest a dirty political campaign
Mike Mabuyakhulu faces corruption, money laundering, fraud and theft to the tune of R28 million.
DURBAN - The Hawks have denied claims from KwaZulu-Natal’s pro-Cyril Ramaphosa group that the charges brought against Mike Mabuyakhulu form part of a dirty political campaign.
Mabuyakhulu handed himself over to authorities on Wednesday morning.
He faces corruption, money laundering, fraud and theft to the tune of R28 million.
The matter relates to money that was transferred from the Economic Development Department for the 2012 North Sea Jazz festival that never took place.
Mabuyakhulu was the MEC of that provincial department at the time and is accused of benefitting from the stolen funds.
The timing of the charges brought against Mabuyakhulu has been questioned by pro-Senzo Mchunu supporters in the province who have described the case as politically motivated.
Mabuyakhulu is leading the KZN African National Congress’ interim structure which is tasked with preparing for a new provincial elective conference by April.
His alleged involvement has raised questions about what implications this will have on his position.
But KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says their investigation has been underway for a long time.
The pro-Ramaphosa faction in KZN views the charges against Mabuyakhulu as a political pushback by those operating in President Zuma’s corner.
