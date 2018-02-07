Gautrain employee killed in accident at Hatfield depot

It’s understood the man was driving a rail road vehicle on Wednesday morning, which crashed into maintenance equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - A Gautrain employee has been killed in an accident at the Hatfield depot in Pretoria.

It’s understood the man was driving a railroad vehicle on Wednesday morning, which crashed into maintenance equipment.

Two others were hurt.

Spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says investigations are underway.

“A full investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the incident and we convey our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”